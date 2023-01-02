Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 369 stocks valued at a total of $354.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,074 shares in NAS:LECO, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.79 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc traded for a price of $167.25 per share and a market cap of $9.66Bil. The stock has returned 31.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-book ratio of 10.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 41,472 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 02/01/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.4901 per share and a market cap of $12.84Bil. The stock has returned -2.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 60,015 shares in ARCA:CGXU, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.42 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.7961 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.52.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 27,485 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.17.

On 02/01/2023, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $47.6 per share and a market cap of $8.37Bil. The stock has returned -4.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

The guru sold out of their 28,579-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.69 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.71 per share and a market cap of $61.25Bil. The stock has returned -20.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

