Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced that all of the nominees listed in Real Matters’ management information circular dated December 13, 2022, were elected as directors of Real Matters. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Real Matters’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders are set out below:

Each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Real Matters:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Garry Foster 42,307,918 95.83% 1,842,143 4.17% Brian Lang 44,113,085 99.92% 36,976 0.08% Karen Martin 44,120,993 99.93% 29,068 0.07% Frank McMahon 44,121,059 99.93% 29,002 0.07% Lisa Melchior 43,898,778 99.43% 251,283 0.57% Jason Smith 44,107,988 99.90% 42,073 0.10% Peter Vukanovich 39,194,835 88.78% 4,955,226 11.22%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published on www.realmatters.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

