Real Matters Announces Election of Directors

48 minutes ago
Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced that all of the nominees listed in Real Matters’ management information circular dated December 13, 2022, were elected as directors of Real Matters. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Real Matters’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders are set out below:

Each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Real Matters:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Garry Foster

42,307,918

95.83%

1,842,143

4.17%

Brian Lang

44,113,085

99.92%

36,976

0.08%

Karen Martin

44,120,993

99.93%

29,068

0.07%

Frank McMahon

44,121,059

99.93%

29,002

0.07%

Lisa Melchior

43,898,778

99.43%

251,283

0.57%

Jason Smith

44,107,988

99.90%

42,073

0.10%

Peter Vukanovich

39,194,835

88.78%

4,955,226

11.22%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published on www.realmatters.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005930/en/

