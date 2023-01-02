KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 6862 RICHMOND, VA 23230-0682

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 41,700 shares of NYSE:APH for a total holding of 47,635. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.64.

On 02/01/2023, Amphenol Corp traded for a price of $80.4716 per share and a market cap of $47.89Bil. The stock has returned 2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphenol Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-book ratio of 6.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 36,510 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 02/01/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.445 per share and a market cap of $8.51Bil. The stock has returned 1.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 18,080 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.20999999999999.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.0565 per share and a market cap of $37.47Bil. The stock has returned -3.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCM by 48,300 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.12.

On 02/01/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.16 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 7,515 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 02/01/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.20999999999999 per share and a market cap of $8.59Bil. The stock has returned -0.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

