VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 7,683 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76000000000001.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.155 per share and a market cap of $41.71Bil. The stock has returned -3.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 1,323 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.57 per share and a market cap of $279.28Bil. The stock has returned -9.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC. reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 5,950 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.48.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.59 per share and a market cap of $41.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,422 shares in NYSE:TT, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.42 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Trane Technologies PLC traded for a price of $175.78 per share and a market cap of $40.48Bil. The stock has returned 7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trane Technologies PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-book ratio of 6.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 1,090 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 02/01/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $204.6 per share and a market cap of $280.87Bil. The stock has returned -9.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

