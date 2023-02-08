SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will release financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and post an updated corporate presentation after market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. SilverBow will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Dial-In: 1-888-415-4465 (U.S.) 1-646-960-0140 (International) Request SilverBow Resources’ Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Conference Call Conference ID: 5410161 Webcast: Live and rebroadcast over the internet at: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F222871153 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sbow.com Replay: A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199, and referencing the Conference ID: 5410161.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com. Information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

