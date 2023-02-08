Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2022 fourth quarter earnings release on February 21, 2023, after the close of trading.

A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2022 fourth quarter results will be held on Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 888-880-4448. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 646-960-0572. The conference ID number is 1382596.

The webcast URL is https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F407563855. A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.sabrahealth.com.

Also, on February 1, 2023, Sabra’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2023.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

