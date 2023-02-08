B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling three cases (18 individual boxes) of a single date code of 6.4 oz. Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies, with a “best by” date of OCT 02 2023, after being notified that an ingredient supplied by a third-party ingredient supplier was contaminated with peanut, an allergen not declared on the cookie box label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the cookies contained in the three recalled cases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006012/en/

Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies (Photo: Business Wire)

This recall affects only three cases of the following product, which may have been distributed in retail stores nationwide:

Description Consumer UPC # Size Best By Date Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies 8-19898-01102-5 6.4 oz. OCT 02 2023

(The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Back to Nature products.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third-party co-packer that produces the cookies after it was discovered that an ingredient supplied by a third-party ingredient supplier was contaminated with peanut.

Consumers who are allergic to peanuts should not consume the product. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 855.346.2225 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern time or submitting a contact at https%3A%2F%2Fbacktonaturefoods.com%2Fcontact-us.

Above is an image of the Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies package and the affected “best by” date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006012/en/