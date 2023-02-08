ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, has been named to FORTUNE’s 2023 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource’s inclusion in this year’s list marks the seventh consecutive year the company has received the recognition. ScanSource ranked number one in its sector for People Management. The annual survey, which is given to thousands of senior executives, directors and financial analysts from more than 600 global companies, identifies the organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and across other industries.

“It is an honor to be recognized on FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the seventh consecutive year and to be included among some of the most respected companies around the globe,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “I am thrilled to see our number one ranking in People Management, as ScanSource remains committed to nurturing, developing and growing our team members. Our focus on people and culture has never been stronger. This is a testament to the hard work of our leaders and the dedication of our employees, who strive to support our valued customers, suppliers and each other every day.”

FORTUNE collaborated with their partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. FORTUNE then winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 645 in 27 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on Fortune.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

