COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES 9% PROVED RESERVE GROWTH IN 2022

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (: CRK) announced today that its proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2022 were estimated at 6.7 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("Tcfe"), which represents a 9% increase from total proved natural gas and oil reserves of 6.1 Tcfe as of December 31, 2021.

The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firm. The 6.7 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2022 were substantially all natural gas, 38% developed and 98% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value"), was approximately $15.5 billion, using the Company's average first of month 2022 prices of $6.03 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas and $91.21 per barrel of oil.

The following table reflects the changes in the proved reserve estimates since the end of 2021:

Total
(Bcfe)
Proved Reserves:
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2021 6,121.8
Production (501.1)
Extensions and discoveries 1,091.2
Acquisitions 0.3
Divestitures (4.1)
Revisions (7.2)
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2022 6,700.9

Comstock produced 501.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent in 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Comstock's production averaged 1,445 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day, which was an increase of 7% over the fourth quarter of 2021. Comstock added 1.1 Tcfe to its proved reserves in 2022 through its Haynesville and Bossier shale drilling activities, which replaced 216% of the Company's 2022 production.

The Company spent $1,032.0 million on drilling and other development activities in 2022. Comstock drilled 115 (60.4 net) new horizontal Haynesville and Bossier shale wells and put 104 (55.4 net) wells on sales during 2022. Comstock also spent $18.0 million acquiring a 145-mile pipeline and processing plant, $54.1 million on acquiring unproved acreage primarily for the Company's Western Haynesville play and $0.5 million on acquiring producing properties. Comstock's finding costs related to its 2022 proved reserve additions were approximately 95¢ per Mcfe.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

ti?nf=ODc0MDMxNiM1Mzg0OTkwIzIwMDc2NjA=
Comstock-Resources-Inc-.png
Ron Mills
Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.