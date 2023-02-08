Gilda Perez-Alvarado Appointed to the Board of Directors of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) announced today that global hospitality expert Gilda Perez-Alvarado has been appointed to its Board of Directors. BXMT also announced that Martin L. Edelman will leave the Board after years of dedicated service to BXMT since its inception. Both changes to the Board are effective today.

Ms. Perez-Alvarado is the Global Chief Executive Officer of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. She brings broad expertise in global investment and capital markets as well as business operations to the BXMT Board. Over her 18 years at JLL Hotels & Hospitality, Ms. Perez-Alvarado has overseen activities in investment sales, debt and equity placement, strategic advisory and asset management in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and she currently runs the Group’s cross-border investment sales team. Prior to joining JLL, she worked in the Hospitality and Leisure advisory practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Michael B. Nash, Executive Chairman of the Board of BXMT, said: “Gilda’s deep understanding of global real estate coupled with her broad expertise across the hospitality sector will be invaluable additions to BXMT. She is a driven, innovative thinker, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors."

Ms. Perez-Alvarado said: “I am honored to be joining the Board of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, and I look forward to working alongside the other deeply experienced Board members and best-in-class management team to continue delivering strong results for our investors.”

Mr. Nash added: “The Board expresses their deep gratitude for Marty’s countless contributions to Blackstone Mortgage Trust and his tireless commitment to the company’s shareholders over the years. He has made a profound impact, successfully guiding the company through its evolution over multiple market cycles. We are very thankful for his stewardship and wish him all the best.”

Ms. Perez-Alvarado also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Sonder, the Board of Trustees of Cornell University, IREFAC, and the Cornell School of Hotel Administration Dean’s Advisory Board.

Ms. Perez-Alvarado received a Bachelor of Science from the Cornell School of Hotel Administration, where she graduated with Honors. She received her Master’s in Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa (IE Business School) in Madrid.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (

NYSE:BXMT, Financial) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201006004r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006004/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.