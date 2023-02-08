Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Further Distribution Increase and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today declared the distribution attributable to the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call.

Common Distribution

The Board of Directors of the general partner has approved a cash distribution for common units attributable to the third quarter of 2022 of $0.475 per unit. This is the fifth consecutive quarterly increase. The $0.475 per unit represents an increase of 5% over the common distribution paid with respect to the prior quarter and an increase of 76% over the common distribution paid with respect to the fourth quarter of 2021. Distributions will be payable on February 23, 2023 to unitholders of record on February 16, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results after the close of trading on February 21, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for February 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s investor relations website at www.blackstoneminerals.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 343-5172 for domestic participants and (203) 518-9856 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is BSMQ422. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through a link on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

