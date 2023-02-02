BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Bank of Montreal, also known as the BMO Financial Group, is one of the five biggest banks in Canada, being the fourth largest in terms of market capitalization and assets. The bank was founded in 1817 as the first bank in Canada by a group of nine merchants. The bank would provide Canada’s first widely circulated current, playing an important role in the country’s development and becoming one of Canada’s most significant financial institutions. The bank would merge with the Commercial Bank of Canada in 1868 and establish branches in Newfoundland following the collapse of the Newfoundland Commercial Bank and Union Bank of Newfoundland in 1894. The Bank of Montreal’s expansion would be followed by a series of mergers in the early 1900s, including the Exchange Bank of Yarmouth, People’s Bank of Halifax, People’s Bank of New Brunswick, and the Bank of British North America, among other investment banking firms. In 1925, the Bank of Montreal would merge with the Molson Bank, moving its operational headquarters to First Canadian Place in Toronto in 1977. The Bank of Montreal would continue to expand through mergers, acquiring divisions of Nesbitt, Thomson and Company, Standard Chartered Bank of Canada, and the Royal Bank of Canada. Today the bank has total assets of approximately $633 billion and close to 50,000 employees. The Bank of Montreal provides a wide range of services and products for retail banking, wealth management, and investment banking to over 12 million clients. It has three operating groups to conduct its business: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets. Some of its more substantial subsidiaries include Harris Bank, one of the largest banks in the Midwest, and M&I, a diversified financial institution. Some of Bank of Montreal’s notable mutual funds include its Money Market Fund, Bond Fund, and Mortgage & Short-Term Income Fund and some of its notable ETFs include the Aggregate Bond Index, Federal Bond Index, and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3850 stocks valued at a total of $230.21Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 2,151,663 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 02/02/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $105.15 per share and a market cap of $1,072.70Bil. The stock has returned -30.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-book ratio of 7.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,789,527 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/02/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.43 per share and a market cap of $2,303.06Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-book ratio of 45.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.70 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ reduced their investment in NAS:META by 3,934,142 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 02/02/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $153.12 per share and a market cap of $401.51Bil. The stock has returned -52.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-book ratio of 3.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 3,246,772-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.27 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $112.82 per share and a market cap of $298.70Bil. The stock has returned -11.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 293.04, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ bought 833,618 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 4,828,943. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 02/02/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $181.41 per share and a market cap of $574.00Bil. The stock has returned -41.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-book ratio of 14.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.11 and a price-sales ratio of 8.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

