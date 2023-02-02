Olympiad Research LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 250 stocks valued at a total of $186.00Mil. The top holdings were CTXS(2.19%), ONEM(2.16%), and SGFY(2.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Olympiad Research LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 234,055 shares in NAS:ONEM, giving the stock a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.7 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, 1Life Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $15.92 per share and a market cap of $3.25Bil. The stock has returned 38.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 1Life Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 137,694 shares in NYSE:SGFY, giving the stock a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.03 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Signify Health Inc traded for a price of $28.58 per share and a market cap of $6.74Bil. The stock has returned 112.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signify Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.43.

The guru established a new position worth 252,833 shares in NYSE:SHLX, giving the stock a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.45 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Shell Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $15.82 per share and a market cap of $6.22Bil. The stock has returned 39.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 13.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 12.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 68,340 shares in NAS:IRBT, giving the stock a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.49 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, iRobot Corp traded for a price of $45.24 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -31.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iRobot Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 164,372-share investment in NYSE:CNR. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.57 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.66 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

