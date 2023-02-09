Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at two investor conferences in February and March. Details for the fireside chats are as follows:

Guggenheim Oncology Conference

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Time: 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York, NY

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Time: 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Boston, MA

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at+https%3A%2F%2Fir.reparerx.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development partnered with Roche; RP-2119, a Polθ inhibitor program in ongoing IND-enabling studies; as well as several additional, undisclosed preclinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

