53 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. ( RLAY) is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Oncology Day on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the presentation.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Caroline Glen
617-370-8837
[email protected]

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
[email protected]

