Shutterstock to Host Investor Day on February 28, 2023 in Extended Reality from its Global Headquarters at the Empire State Building

50 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK), the leading creative platform for transformative brands and media companies globally, will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. The main presentation, including a Q&A session, will end at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Investor Day will be held in-person at Shutterstock's global headquarters located at the Empire State Building and will also be available as a live webcast. The event will be hosted by Paul Hennessy, CEO, along with members of the Shutterstock executive team, and will feature presentations discussing the company's vision, strategy and financial outlook.

Following the presentations and Q&A, in-person attendees will have the opportunity to explore the products and services that are driving Shutterstock's transformation into an all-in-one creative platform. The immersive showcases include:

  • The Future of Production is Extended Reality ("XR")
    • In-person attendees will have a unique behind-the-scenes look as Shutterstock livestreams its Investor Day from an Extended Reality ("XR") stage leveraging cutting-edge VFX technology. Following the presentation, in-person attendees can experience firsthand how film and TV productions use XR stages to create immersive, otherworldly environments.
  • Generative AI and Creative Flow Experience Center
    • Shutterstock is revolutionizing the way visuals are created for campaigns, projects and brands by making generative AI accessible to all. Learn how Shutterstock.AI is condensing the creative timeline through its platform, with an intuitive style picker, the incredible ability to understand even the shortest of prompts and easy design tools.
  • Meet Fashion's Favorite Photographer
    • Miles Diggs, more commonly known as Diggzy, is a celebrity photographer based in Los Angeles who has been working exclusively with Shutterstock since 2021. He has photographed and collaborated with stars like Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Megan Fox to capture their authentic selves in the best light possible. Diggzy will be present to share anecdotes about the viral images he captures, describe what it's like to chase the "big story" and explain how he is on a mission to revolutionize and redefine what it means to be a celebrity photographer today.
  • Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Showcase
    • At Shutterstock, we believe that diversity, equity and inclusion should be at the core of how we work. This showcase will highlight how Shutterstock incorporates DEI into its employee experience, content, and technology to power an inclusive internal culture and influence authentic representation across industries.
  • Pond5
    • Last year, Shutterstock acquired Pond5 — the go-to video marketplace for filmmakers, media organizations and marketers. Since 2006, Pond5 has created the world's largest and most accessible video marketplace and combined with Shutterstock now has over 45 million licensable video clips, plus millions of music tracks, sound effects and more. Test your film and TV knowledge and explore the collection of movies, shows, games and campaigns in which Pond5 assets can be found.
  • Portrait Studio
    • Feel like a celebrity at Shutterstock Editorial's Portrait Studio, which most recently was in action at the 2023 Golden Globes and Sundance Film Festival. Get your portrait taken by a famed Shutterstock photographer who has captured images of icons like Anne Hathaway, John Legend and Sigourney Weaver.

Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Start Time: Presentation begins at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Registration required
  • Please join us virtually via live webcast or in-person at the Empire State Building on the 20th Floor. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only.

To register for the live webcast, please click this link. The webcast will be accessible via Shutterstock's Investor Relations website. A webcast replay will be made available after the event has concluded and will be accessible via Shutterstock's Investor Relations website.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is the leading creative platform for transformative brands and media companies globally. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world's leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide, Pond5, the world's largest video marketplace; TurboSquid, the world's largest 3D content marketplace; PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

