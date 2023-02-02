Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2023

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 877-870-4263 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-317-0790. No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com. Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on February 16 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

