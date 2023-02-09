Silver Spring, MD, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. ( BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, is announcing key dates and releasing the following information for shareholders relating to the recently announced distribution of its newly created Series V Convertible Preferred stock (“Voucher” or “Series V”).



“I am pleased to announce that the special committee created by BTCS’s board has set the Series V record and payment dates,” said BTCS CEO Charles Allen. “We believe the Voucher represents an important step toward protecting our investors. With blockchain technology and instant settlement, intermediaries could be eliminated, thus reducing potential share imbalances and the risks and costs associated with traditional T+2 settlements. This move represents our commitment to innovation and delivering superior value to our investors.”

Each Voucher, once moved to our transfer agent, is intended to be convertible directly into one share of common stock listed on a security exchange that utilizes blockchain technology. We have applied and are working through the application process to have our shares listed on Upstream.

BTCS believes exchanges built on blockchain technology should enable transparent public orderbooks, eliminate failure to delivers, provide access to a global digital-first investor base, and enable direct to investor communications, distributions, and dividends.

Distribution: Entitled common stockholder will receive Series V shares on a 1:1 basis

Record Date: March 27, 2023

Payment Date: April 14, 2023

Ex-Date: Will be set by NASDAQ once DTC eligibility is confirmed

Transfer Agent: Equity Stock Transfer

Series V Description

The Series V has no voting rights, no rights to dividends, is redeemable by the Company after one year from issuance, and is not eligible for conversion after December 31, 2024.

The foregoing information is a summary of the Series V and related disclosures, is not complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Series V Certificate of Designation (“COD”) and risk factors included on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 31, 2023. Readers should review the Series V and related risk factors for a complete understanding of the terms and conditions associated with the potential distribution. Further, the distribution is contingent on the Company obtaining a DTC eligible CUSIP among other things. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their financial advisor to understand the terms of the Voucher and its potential impact on their investment in BTCS.

Investor Notice

While the Voucher is not deemed a “sale” under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Company does not believe it is a “sale” under states securities laws, investors should consider the following disclaimer:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Voucher and no offer, solicitation or sale of the Voucher shall be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Offers, solicitations and sales of the Voucher will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, forming a part of an effective registration statement or under an applicable exemption from registration. Investors should note that the Company does not plan to list the Voucher for trading on any exchange.

