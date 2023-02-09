PLANO, Texas, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, will join medtech industry leaders and innovators around the world in exhibiting at the MD&M West Exposition at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., from Feb. 7 – 9, 2023.



Attendees are invited to visit Integer at booth #1759 to learn more about Integer’s range of innovative end-to-end medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. This encompasses expanded offerings as a result of the acquisitions of Aran Biomedical in April 2022, and Oscor in December 2021. Integer solutions include components, sub-assemblies, manufacturing transfers, custom development and finished devices.

During the event, the Integer team will be on hand to discuss how we blend our technology, expertise and resources to provide solutions that amplify our customers’ innovation, as well as specific capabilities and solutions including:

New Gen 2 CFx Battery Technology: The next generation of market-leading primary battery technology for active implantable devices supports miniaturization for substantial reduction in device size. It also meets high current pulsing demands to provide up to 50 percent improved runtimes for new advanced devices with Bluetooth communication.



The next generation of market-leading primary battery technology for active implantable devices supports miniaturization for substantial reduction in device size. It also meets high current pulsing demands to provide up to 50 percent improved runtimes for new advanced devices with Bluetooth communication. Electrophysiology Solutions: Integer’s complete range of transseptal access, diagnostic and ablation device solutions include market-ready guiding sheaths, catheter shafts, complex distal assemblies and more. This includes designing and developing catheters and sub-assemblies in our R&D centers of excellence, vertically integrated manufacturing to support the entire bill of materials, and strategic manufacturing locations, including in low-cost countries.

Expanded Leads Capabilities: Our proven end-to-end design, development and scalable manufacturing solutions accelerate and optimize customers’ leads programs. This includes designing and developing full lead systems and sub-assemblies, vertically integrated manufacturing, as well as customizable services to complement customers’ existing capabilities.



Our proven end-to-end design, development and scalable manufacturing solutions accelerate and optimize customers’ leads programs. This includes designing and developing full lead systems and sub-assemblies, vertically integrated manufacturing, as well as customizable services to complement customers’ existing capabilities. Neurovascular Solutions: Integer’s full suite of neurovascular solutions include complex braided implants, guidewires, miniaturized wire-based delivery systems, large bore access and aspiration catheters and advanced balloon guide catheters. Differentiated capabilities such as ultrathin PTFE liners as well as automated micro coiling and grinding for complex device delivery enable our customers’ innovation. Our neurovascular product development team, which is driven by the guiding principles of quality, speed and partnership, will help you bring your breakthrough neurovascular device to market faster.



Integer’s full suite of neurovascular solutions include complex braided implants, guidewires, miniaturized wire-based delivery systems, large bore access and aspiration catheters and advanced balloon guide catheters. Differentiated capabilities such as ultrathin PTFE liners as well as automated micro coiling and grinding for complex device delivery enable our customers’ innovation. Our neurovascular product development team, which is driven by the guiding principles of quality, speed and partnership, will help you bring your breakthrough neurovascular device to market faster. Structural Heart Capabilities: Integer’s strong track record in developing access and delivery products for structural heart accelerates new product development to help medical device companies compete in the fast-growing structural heart market. Our full range of structural heart solutions includes guidewires, steerable introducers and sheaths, therapy delivery systems involving large bore metal hypotubes with complex laser cut articulations, and embolic protection devices. Integer also offers a diverse range of capabilities for structural heart implants, enabling novel solutions for next-generation devices incorporating frames, custom textiles, PTFE, electrospun materials and elastomeric coatings for leading structural heart applications.



“In recent years, Integer has made a number of strategic investments to support growing global customer demand,” said Payman Khales, president of Integer’s Cardio and Vascular business. “Focusing on expanding our capabilities and furthering our global footprint have enabled us to bolster our solutions and R&D expertise in a number of areas, including in the structural heart, electrophysiology, neurovascular and neuromodulation markets. In addition, our focus on strategic expansions – including breaking ground on a new facility in Galway, Ireland, the recent opening of a new building in the Dominican Republic, and a sizeable expansion to our New Ross facility in Ireland – will allow us to continue increasing our capacity in the areas with the most global demand, such as catheters, delivery systems, stimulation leads and guidewires. We’re looking forward to discussing this and more at MD&M West.”

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.