MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 on March 9, 2023. The financial results will be released by CNW newswire service at approximately 6:00 am ET, followed by a conference call at 8:00 am ET.

What: Maple Leaf Foods 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Who: Michael H. McCain, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Curtis Frank, President and Chief Operating Officer
Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer

When: March 9, 2023 at 8:00 am ET

Where: Go to http://www.mapleleaffoods.com/investors/events for webcast link

Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the above link.

To participate via conference call, please dial 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3IRFnTC to receive an instant automated call back. For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 672805#.

If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived and available on the Company's website at www.mapleleaffoods.com under the Presentations & Webcasts section.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

[Minimum Requirements to listen to broadcast: Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer 11+, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Google Chrome and at least a 128Kbps connection to the Internet. If you experience problems listening to the broadcast, send an email to [email protected]]

