EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) intends to release its fourth quarter 2022 results for the period ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023. In conjunction with this release, EMCOR Group will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pompa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President - Shared Services, will host this call.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a (WEBCAST) link on the Home Page of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Femcorgroup.com%2F at the following times:

Thursday, February 23, 2023

10:30 AM EST

9:30 AM CST

8:30 AM MST

7:30 AM PST

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, investors can access a replay of the webcast through a (REPLAY) link two hours after the call on the home page of the Company’s website. A replay of the call will be available through March 23, 2023.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Web site at www.emcorgroup.com.

