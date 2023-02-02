Universal Music Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

PR Newswire

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Feb. 2, 2023

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on March 2, 2023 after that day's close of the Euronext market.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 6:15PM CET. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on investors.universalmusic.com and a link to the replay will be available after the call.

While listeners may use the webcast, a dial-in telephone number is required for investors and analysts to ask questions. Investors and analysts interested in asking questions can pre-register for a dial-in line at investors.universalmusic.com under the "Financial Reports" tab.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.

