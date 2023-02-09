Spotlight on Our ERGs: Henkel Black Alliance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are an important part of company culture. They help build community and engage different perspectives with the goal of encouraging positive change within and outside of the company.

In our Spotlight on ERG series, learn about our 17 ERGs across Henkel North America with over 1,000 employees participating and helping us build an inclusive environment and spirit of belonging. Together we are advancing our DEI priorities.

Learn more below about our ERG: Henkel Black Alliance.

For the Henkel Black Alliance ERG, recruiting and retaining Black talent and amplifying those voices at Henkel North America is the end goal. The ERG creates a space for Black employees and allies to connect, collaborate and feel empowered to be themselves at Henkel.

By developing and implementing programs that benefit employees, stakeholders and communities, the Henkel Black Alliance ERG is driving Henkel's diversity agenda from the bottom up to help create an inclusive environment that fosters diverse perspectives and ensures opportunities are equally accessible to all.

Anyone and everyone are encouraged to join the Henkel Black Alliance ERG, remotely or through chapters, like those in Connecticut and Michigan. From organizing signature events such as a virtual tour of Charles Wright Museum of African America History to sharing knowledge with Black History Month fact sheets and raising money for the United Negro College Fund with their infamous annual Juneteenth burger cook-off, the ERG works to celebrate Black history and culture while pushing for a better, more just future.

Black History Month is an opportunity to introduce Black achievements and culture to the world by sharing the history that has escaped textbooks and current events that fail to make national news. It is also a reminder that there is still work to be done to achieve true equity.

Carl Jordan, Global Quality Key Account Manager and a Henkel Black Alliance leader

479148fd-98c7-48d3-bb08-53109fab7297.jpgLeaders from each chapter of Henkel Black Alliance collaborated with senior executives at the first annual ERG Symposium. They believe that ERGs are the acknowledgement that work needs to be done within Henkel. ERGs give voice to the people and are the measuring stick for success.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Henkel



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737867/Spotlight-on-Our-ERGs-Henkel-Black-Alliance

img.ashx?id=737867

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.