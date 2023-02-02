MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC /NY recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Miller Howard Investments is an investment management firm based out of Wood Stock, New York. The company founded in 1984 as an institutional research firm providing quantitative and technical research, and the firm would begin managing its first utilities portfolio in 1991 after its research revealed the “income-generating, wealth-building potential of dividends over the long term.” Miller Howard Investments continued to grow and expand since then, launching its Income-Equity Strategy in 1997 and developing various disciplined investment strategies. The company is currently headed by founder and CIO Lowell G. Miller and has 59 employees of which 7 are investment professionals. Miller Howard Investments conducts its research in house to make its investments, utilizing quantitative, fundamental, and technical methods and a bottom up investment approach. The company invests most heavily in the energy sector, which alone makes up almost half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the utilities and telecommunications, health care, information technology, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Miller Howard Investments currently holds almost $9 billion in total assets under management spread across 5,500 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 20, which only makes up approximately $300 million in assets. Both of the company’s total number of accounts held and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its held accounts growing from under 2,000 five years ago to well over twice that amount today and its total managed assets growing from under $900 million to 10 times that amount today. Miller Howard Investments mainly caters to individuals and other client types, each making up over a third of its client base. The company currently offers a variety of strategies including its Income-Equity, MLP, Miller Howard Infrastructure, Miller Howard Utilities Plus, and Rising Dividend Plus strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $2.76Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC /NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 303,049-share investment in NYSE:SNA. Previously, the stock had a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $226.03 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Snap-on Inc traded for a price of $257.52 per share and a market cap of $13.69Bil. The stock has returned 24.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap-on Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,520,131 shares in NYSE:USB, giving the stock a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.8 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $49.4 per share and a market cap of $75.63Bil. The stock has returned -14.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 181,874 shares in NYSE:GS, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $348.16 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $372.459 per share and a market cap of $124.74Bil. The stock has returned 5.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC /NY bought 807,922 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 820,444. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.37.

On 02/02/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.25 per share and a market cap of $260.55Bil. The stock has returned 1.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-book ratio of 11.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.55 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 711,612-share investment in NAS:NTAP. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.29000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, NetApp Inc traded for a price of $69.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $14.88Bil. The stock has returned -19.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NetApp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-book ratio of 12.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

