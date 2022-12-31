NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES TWENTY EIGHTH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING DATE AND QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Feb. 2, 2023

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will hold its twenty eighth annual shareholders' meeting on April 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM local time. The meeting will be held in the boardroom of First Federal Savings Bank at 100 Frontage Road, Huntington Indiana. The holders of record date for the annual meeting will be March 6, 2023.

Northeast_Indiana_Bancorp_Logo.jpg

The Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share. This cash dividend will be payable on March 2, 2023 to common shareholders of record on February 16, 2023.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $35.80 per common share as of December 31, 2022. The last reported trade of the Company's stock at the close of business on February 1, 2023 was $43.50 per common share and the number of outstanding common shares was 1,216,335 as of the same date. The annualized dividend yield is currently 2.9% when annualizing the current quarter cash dividend of $0.32 per common share against the February 1, 2023 closing price of $43.50 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw(2) and Fort Wayne(2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

favicon.png?sn=DE04370&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-twenty-eighth-annual-shareholder-meeting-date-and-quarterly-cash-dividend-301737760.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE04370&Transmission_Id=202302021306PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE04370&DateId=20230202
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.