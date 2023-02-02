STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1040 EAST MAIN ST LOUISVILLE, KY 40232

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 412 stocks valued at a total of $2.55Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:TFC by 213,436 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.87.

On 02/02/2023, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $50.16 per share and a market cap of $66.55Bil. The stock has returned -18.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 224,025 shares of NYSE:USB for a total holding of 279,801. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.8.

On 02/02/2023, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $49.4075 per share and a market cap of $75.64Bil. The stock has returned -14.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 12,740 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/02/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $312.59 per share and a market cap of $166.27Bil. The stock has returned -14.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a price-book ratio of 5.74.

STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:WSM by 26,223 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.06.

On 02/02/2023, Williams-Sonoma Inc traded for a price of $144.915 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-book ratio of 6.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 7,813 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 135,549. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $417.85 per share and a market cap of $314.61Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

