Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 42,542-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.5968 per share and a market cap of $42.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DIA by 6,670 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.77.

On 02/02/2023, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $340.53 per share and a market cap of $30.23Bil. The stock has returned -2.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

During the quarter, Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC bought 4,934 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 66,057. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $417.85 per share and a market cap of $314.61Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 2 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $448762.

On 02/02/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $470678.87 per share and a market cap of $685.32Bil. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC bought 8,509 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 51,134. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/02/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $107.65 per share and a market cap of $1,386.04Bil. The stock has returned -26.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

