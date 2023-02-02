ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $2.23Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 988,714 shares in NYSE:THO, giving the stock a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.38 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Thor Industries Inc traded for a price of $104.875 per share and a market cap of $5.61Bil. The stock has returned 11.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thor Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 374,231 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/02/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $167.865 per share and a market cap of $324.59Bil. The stock has returned 28.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC bought 717,709 shares of ARCA:RPV for a total holding of 825,660. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.54000000000001.

On 02/02/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $89.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned 10.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.11.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 4,763,965 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.15.

On 02/02/2023, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $5.645 per share and a market cap of $5.84Bil. The stock has returned -49.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-book ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VOD by 1,037,008 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.23.

On 02/02/2023, Vodafone Group PLC traded for a price of $11.615 per share and a market cap of $31.58Bil. The stock has returned -29.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vodafone Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-book ratio of 0.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

