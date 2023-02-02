Empire Life Investments Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

165 University Ave 9th Floor Toronto, A6 M5H3B8

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $1.46Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Empire Life Investments Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 372,820-share investment in NAS:MU. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.72 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $63.55 per share and a market cap of $69.34Bil. The stock has returned -23.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 179,872 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 02/02/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $102.945 per share and a market cap of $261.01Bil. The stock has returned 29.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GNTX by 559,345 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.68.

On 02/02/2023, Gentex Corp traded for a price of $30.17 per share and a market cap of $7.08Bil. The stock has returned -3.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gentex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 73.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought 69,904 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 149,683. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.37.

On 02/02/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $169.2 per share and a market cap of $233.11Bil. The stock has returned -0.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-book ratio of 12.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 29,722 shares in NAS:LRCX, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $418.3 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $541.795 per share and a market cap of $73.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-book ratio of 8.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.