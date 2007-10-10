Dear Shareholder:

Performance Overview

The FPA Crescent Fund – Institutional Class (“Fund” or “Crescent”) gained 8.42% in Q4, reducing the trailing twelve month decline to 9.20%.1 The Fund captured just 50.4% of the average of the S&P 500 and MSCI ACWI NR’s (“MSCI ACWI”) decline in the trailing twelve months, outperforming its 74.9% average net risk exposure.2

Below you can see the Fund’s performance along with various relevant indexes.

Exhibit A: Performance versus Illustrative Indices3



Q4 2022 Trailing 12-month Crescent 8.42% -9.20% Crescent – Long Equity 11.50% -15.48% MSCI ACWI 9.76% -18.36% S&P 500 7.56% -18.11% 50% S&P 500 / 50% MSCI ACWI 8.66% -18.24% 60% MSCI ACWI / 40% BBg US Agg 6.64% -16.02% 60% S&P 500 / 40% BBg US Agg 5.39% -15.79%

The meaningful and prolonged market decline in 2022 means the market cycle that began in October 2007 has finally ended. This was the longest bull market in recent memory, surpassing even 1987-2000.4 Over the market cycle that ended in January 2022, the Fund performed favorably compared to the equity market on a risk-adjusted basis – generating 91.3% of the average of the S&P 500 and MSCI ACWI’s positive annualized return while taking on 64.1% net risk exposure, on average.5

Exhibit B: Most Recent Market Cycle Performance6



10/10/2007-1/3/2022 Crescent 7.65% MSCI ACWI 6.33% S&P 500 10.43% 50% S&P 500 / 50% MSCI ACWI 8.38% MSCI ACWI Value 3.89% MSCI ACWI Growth 8.68% 60% MSCI ACWI / 40% BBg US Agg 5.74% 60% S&P 500 / 40% BBg US Agg 8.14% CPI 2.10% Crescent Average Net Risk 64.1%

We believe these results mean we met the Fund’s objective of equity-like returns over the long-term despite a period that was far more favorable to a fully invested, US “growth” equity strategy than a risk aware, global multi-asset strategy. Importantly, we believe this was a conservatively earned return as we don’t believe we ever exposed the portfolio to catastrophic loss at any point along the way. In addition, the Fund was always invested in what we believed to be well-financed businesses, diversified by company and industry and never with any one or two large “bets”.

Portfolio discussion

In the last twelve months, Crescent’s top five performers contributed 3.73% to its return, while its bottom five detracted 7.70%.

American International Group ( AIG, Financial) is one company that we haven’t discussed in a while, although it’s been in the portfolio since 2011. This year, AIG successfully IPO’d a portion of its life business, an important step on the way to becoming a pure property & casualty company. The company’s general insurance operations demonstrated another year of improved underwriting and profitability.

Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) declined in price during the year as it became apparent that, having doubled the footprint of the company's retail infrastructure coming out of Covid, the company had expanded too aggressively. The investment community is similarly concerned that the company's cloud business, AWS, is likely to be negatively impacted by general economic malaise, which would result in a growth rate lower than that of the recent past. Taking a long-term view, we envision both AWS and retail growing over the coming years, complemented by a high margin advertising business. Looking forward, we expect the company to benefit from positive operating leverage under the keen eye of CEO Andy Jassy, who has proven himself as a results-oriented leader in his former position as head of AWS. Though the valuation looks rather rich at the moment on near-term results, if we are correct in our thesis, the valuation at present prices will look to have been a bargain in hindsight.

The remaining contributors and detractors have been discussed in the last twelve months. We ask that you refer to prior quarterly letters for additional insight.

We came into 2022 conservatively postured with net risk assets at 74.8%. We added three new positions to the Fund and exited two in the quarter. Despite that, the Fund ended 2022 with net risk exposure of 74.6%.

Markets & Economy

In an effort to tame 2022’s high inflation (6.5% in the US and 8.9% globally), Central Banks forcefully reacted by increasing interest rates, with the US Fed Funds rate increasing during the year from 0.25% to 4.33%. 1-year US Treasury Bills followed suit, increasing from 0.38% to 4.49%. An increase of more than 4 percentage points was the largest increase since 1980.9 While interest rates were bound to eventually increase, we just as well could have argued that might have occurred years earlier. Interest rates are the price of money – effectively the price paid for its use for a prescribed period of time. The higher the rate/price, the lower the asset value – all else being equal. This largely explains 2022’s declines in both stocks and bonds. While stocks had their worst year since 2008, bonds failed to offer the protection to which investors have become accustomed to for these past four decades with the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index declining -13.0% last year.10 This has led to the return of some market rationality. Even negative yielding bonds disappeared for the first time since 2010.11

While interest rates will always be a driver of returns, along with the inextricably linked economic growth and pace of inflation, your portfolio managers have greater clarity of how the companies in which we invest on behalf of the Fund might perform over time than we do of macroeconomic considerations. Very few have exhibited consistent and long-term success in trading the market predicated on such global variables.

US stock valuations are trading about in line with their 25-year average as can be seen in the table below.

Exhibit E: S&P 500 Valuations12



Year-end 2022 25-year Avg. Forward P/E 16.7x 16.8x Shiller's P/E (CAPE) 28.0x 27.9x Dividend Yield 1.8% 2.0% Price to book 3.8x 3.1x Price to cash flow 12.4x 11.2x*

Stock valuations outside the US continue to trade less expensively as noted in the table below. Exhibit F: Global Forward P/E Ratios13



Year-end 2021 Year-end 2022 25-year Avg. US 21.2x 16.7x 16.8x Japan 14.7x 12.2x 19.7x Europe 14.6x 11.9x 14.9x Emerging Markets 11.8x 11.7x 11.8x China 11.7x 10.8x 12.5x

While we cannot predict the future, we would not be surprised if additional economic weakness and (finally) a credit event might occur prior to a sustained market rebound. Higher borrowing costs due to a higher cost of capital (elevated interest rates and a larger risk premium) combined with a potentially weaker economy has historically translated into more borrowers defaulting on their debt obligations.

Credit spreads (the “risk premium” mentioned above) are still tighter than historical levels. High-yield spreads ended 2021 at 2.8%, peaked at 5.8% in early July, but ended 2022 tighter at 5.1%. Past credit cycles have seen much wider spreads; e.g., 10% in 2002, 16% in 2008, 8% in 2011, 9% in 2020. Should defaults increase from the current 1.6% to anywhere close to its long-run average of 3.6%, then we would expect that credit spreads would widen, resulting in higher yields.14

In the past, a credit event would have allowed us to take advantage of higher yielding bonds and distressed debt. While we hope to increase the Fund’s historically low credit exposure, we will do so cautiously given that borrowers have taken advantage of the terms from lenders that allow a greater flexibility to avoid bankruptcy than we have seen heretofore. Historically weak debt covenants have been the result.

Covenant-light agreements have already led to companies stripping collateral out of the company that would normally have been collateral to protect the lender (i.e., a “carve-out”). For example, J. Crew carved out the valuable Madewell brand to the benefit of the company’s private equity investors. It has also fomented lender-on-lender violence, which allows a borrower to give preference to one subset of creditors at the expense of another. Serta Simmons, for example, advantaged one cohort of lenders in the same class by having them lend the company additional money that was senior to the existing debt and allowing these lenders to exchange their prior debt into this new senior paper. In both the J. Crew and Serta Simmons cases, there were some very unhappy lenders.17

Closing

We think lower valuations and higher bond yields help position us to take advantage of any continued market weakness. We hope to “lean in” to price declines in the same way that we have in prior cycles with the goal of driving equity-like rates of return while avoiding permanent impairment of capital.

Thank you for your support. We don’t take it cavalierly that you have entrusted a portion of your capital to us to steward. It is up to us – from one market cycle to the next – to repeatedly earn that trust. Uncovering, researching, and selecting the asset classes and securities across geographies that might best serve the Fund forms the foundation of our quotidian existence. While this should help drive returns, we are conscious that many of our investors invest alongside us in taxable accounts and we therefore regularly seek to maximize after-tax efficiency, which has led to Crescent declaring only a small capital gain distribution in June and none at year-end.18

