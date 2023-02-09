Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, "Kilroy") is proud to announce its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for 2023. This year marks the fourth consecutive year of being named, a designation received since the index’s inception. As Kilroy improves its index rating year-over-year, the 100 percent disclosure score emphasizes the Company's collective commitment to driving action and advocacy and promoting equity within and across industries.

“We work hard to foster an equitable work environment. As we continue to grow and learn, our utmost priority is to refine our policies and to devote resources to advance transformative DEI efforts that empower our diverse team,” said Heidi Roth, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer at Kilroy.

The GEI comprises 484 global companies headquartered in 45 countries/regions and measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and a pro-women brand.

Underscoring Kilroy’s extraordinary commitment to industry-pioneering ESG initiatives and policies, the Company’s membership in the GEI follows a groundswell of honors among the world's most accredited organizations. Within the last quarter, Kilroy received numerous top accolades and rankings, including:

The highest ranking in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment (Development, Americas), 2022

Listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years, 2017-2022

Included in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Top 100 List of the Largest Green Power Users, 2021-2022

Named one of Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies," 2020-2023

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company,” “Kilroy”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

As of December 31, 2022, Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.6% occupied and 92.9% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 93.3%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and three in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.7 billion, totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 36% leased.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Kilroy has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and continues to be a recognized leader in our sector. For over a decade, the company and its sustainability initiatives have been recognized with numerous honors, including being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, earning the GRESB five-star rating and being named a sector and regional leader in the Americas. Other honors have included the Nareit Leader in the Light Award, being named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and receiving the ENERGY STAR highest honor of Sustained Excellence.

Kilroy is proud to have achieved carbon neutral operations across our portfolio since 2020. The company’s office portfolio was 71% LEED certified and 46% Fitwel certified, and 67% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified as of December 31, 2022.

A significant part of the company’s foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. For the fourth year in a row, the company has been named to Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, which recognizes companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

