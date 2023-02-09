Kilroy Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, "Kilroy") is proud to announce its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for 2023. This year marks the fourth consecutive year of being named, a designation received since the index’s inception. As Kilroy improves its index rating year-over-year, the 100 percent disclosure score emphasizes the Company's collective commitment to driving action and advocacy and promoting equity within and across industries.

“We work hard to foster an equitable work environment. As we continue to grow and learn, our utmost priority is to refine our policies and to devote resources to advance transformative DEI efforts that empower our diverse team,” said Heidi Roth, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer at Kilroy.

The GEI comprises 484 global companies headquartered in 45 countries/regions and measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and a pro-women brand.

Underscoring Kilroy’s extraordinary commitment to industry-pioneering ESG initiatives and policies, the Company’s membership in the GEI follows a groundswell of honors among the world's most accredited organizations. Within the last quarter, Kilroy received numerous top accolades and rankings, including:

  • The highest ranking in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment (Development, Americas), 2022
  • Listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years, 2017-2022
  • Included in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Top 100 List of the Largest Green Power Users, 2021-2022
  • Named one of Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies," 2020-2023

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company,” “Kilroy”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

As of December 31, 2022, Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.6% occupied and 92.9% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 93.3%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and three in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.7 billion, totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 36% leased.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Kilroy has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and continues to be a recognized leader in our sector. For over a decade, the company and its sustainability initiatives have been recognized with numerous honors, including being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, earning the GRESB five-star rating and being named a sector and regional leader in the Americas. Other honors have included the Nareit Leader in the Light Award, being named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and receiving the ENERGY STAR highest honor of Sustained Excellence.

Kilroy is proud to have achieved carbon neutral operations across our portfolio since 2020. The company’s office portfolio was 71% LEED certified and 46% Fitwel certified, and 67% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified as of December 31, 2022.

A significant part of the company’s foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. For the fourth year in a row, the company has been named to Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, which recognizes companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

More information is available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kilroyrealty.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005844r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005844/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.