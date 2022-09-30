Arcellx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX), a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases, today announced the company's participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Oncology Conference 2023
    Fireside chat on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET

  • SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (Virtual)
    Fireside chat on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of these discussions will be accessible from Arcellx's website at www.arcellx.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcasts will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy by engineering innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx believes that cell therapies are one of the forward pillars of medicine and Arcellx's mission is to advance humanity by developing cell therapies that are safer, more effective, and more broadly accessible. Arcellx's lead product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, is being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) in a Phase 2 pivotal trial. CART-ddBCMA has been granted Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Arcellx is also advancing its dosable and controllable CAR-T therapy, ARC-SparX, through two programs: a Phase 1 study of ACLX-001 for r/r MM, initiated in the second quarter of 2022; and ACLX-002 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome, initiated in the fourth quarter of 2022. For more information on Arcellx, please visit www.arcellx.com. Follow Arcellx on Twitter (@arcellx) and LinkedIn.

Arcellx, Inc. Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including Arcellx's expectations regarding the timing of clinical trials for its product candidates. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon Arcellx's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the section entitled Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 14, 2022, and other documents that Arcellx files from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Arcellx assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:
Myesha Lacy
[email protected] 510-418-2412

Media:
Andrea Cohen Sam Brown Inc.
[email protected]
917-209-7163

