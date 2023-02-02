MPLX LP prices $1.6 billion senior notes offering

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2023

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $1,600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1,100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2033 (the "2033 senior notes") and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2053 (the "2053 senior notes"). The 2033 senior notes and 2053 senior notes were offered at a price to the public of 99.170% of par and 99.536% of par, respectively.

MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to (i) redeem all of its $600 million of Series B preferred units and (ii) repay, redeem or otherwise retire some or all of its $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior notes due July 2023 (including the portion of such notes for which MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. is the obligor), and in the interim may use such net proceeds for general partnership purposes.

The closing of this offering is expected to occur on Feb. 9, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting the following, which are acting as representatives of the underwriters:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10179
Collect: (212) 834-4533

BofA Securities, Inc.
200 North College Street
NC1-004-03-43
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
Attn: Prospectus Department
Toll-Free: 1 (800) 294-1322
E-mail: [email protected]

MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Toll-Free: (877) 649-6848

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director
Isaac Feeney, Supervisor

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

favicon.png?sn=CL04718&sd=2023-02-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-prices-1-6-billion-senior-notes-offering-301737895.html

SOURCE MPLX LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL04718&Transmission_Id=202302021615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL04718&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.