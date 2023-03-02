ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 395 stocks valued at a total of $642.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 368,927 shares in NAS:CMBM, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.17 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Cambium Networks Corp traded for a price of $22.02 per share and a market cap of $595.32Mil. The stock has returned -12.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cambium Networks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 400,496 shares in NAS:DRS, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.6 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Leonardo DRS Inc traded for a price of $13.25 per share and a market cap of $3.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leonardo DRS Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:F by 351,073 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.85.

On 02/03/2023, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $14.32 per share and a market cap of $57.57Bil. The stock has returned -28.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 407,294-share investment in NAS:RADA. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.21 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Rada Electronics Industries Ltd traded for a price of $9.869999999999999 per share and a market cap of $490.92Mil. The stock has returned 2.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rada Electronics Industries Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 13,341 shares of NAS:SEDG for a total holding of 27,824. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.36.

On 02/03/2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $327.61 per share and a market cap of $18.31Bil. The stock has returned 37.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 161.38, a price-book ratio of 8.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 72.62 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

