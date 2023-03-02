Highlander Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $74.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Highlander Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 29,400-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $109.74 per share and a market cap of $290.54Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 285.04, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 65,000 shares in ARCA:KWEB, giving the stock a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.51 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $34.45 per share and a market cap of $7.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

During the quarter, Highlander Partners, L.P. bought 203,800 shares of NYSE:YMM for a total holding of 1,592,800. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.86.

On 02/03/2023, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $7.98 per share and a market cap of $8.85Bil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.72 and a price-sales ratio of 9.17.

During the quarter, Highlander Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 155,000. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.36.

On 02/03/2023, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $100.03 per share and a market cap of $74.29Bil. The stock has returned -23.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-book ratio of 9.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 10.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Highlander Partners, L.P. bought 12,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 97,100. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/03/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $112.91 per share and a market cap of $1,151.87Bil. The stock has returned -25.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 103.59, a price-book ratio of 8.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

