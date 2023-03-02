Privium Fund Management B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

GUSTAV MAHLERPLEIN 3 AMSTERDAM, P7 1082 MS

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $264.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Privium Fund Management B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 15,272 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $416.71 per share and a market cap of $388.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 92,616-share investment in NAS:APLS. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.04 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $56.73 per share and a market cap of $6.27Bil. The stock has returned 40.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 48.94.

The guru sold out of their 65,957-share investment in NYSE:ESTC. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.92 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Elastic NV traded for a price of $65.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $6.22Bil. The stock has returned -26.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 15.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.04 and a price-sales ratio of 6.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 58,000 shares in NAS:DDOG, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.12 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $86.97 per share and a market cap of $27.62Bil. The stock has returned -38.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 524.53 and a price-sales ratio of 18.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 72,000-share investment in NAS:COIN. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.69 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $81.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $18.49Bil. The stock has returned -56.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

