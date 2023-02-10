Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) ("Limbach" or the "Company") announced the appointment and promotion of three key senior management professionals into new or expanded roles to help drive the Company’s Owner-Direct Business.

Jay Sharp has been promoted to President of the following Limbach Holdings Inc. entities: Limbach Company LLC, Limbach Company LP, and Jake Marshall LLC. In this role, Mr. Sharp will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the aforementioned Limbach Holdings, Inc. entities. Mr. Sharp has been with the Company for over 32 years, has served as an Executive Vice President, and is on the Senior Management Team.

Nick Angerosa will continue as President of Harper Limbach LLC and Harper Limbach Construction LLC and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of those entities. Mr. Angerosa has been with the Company for over 11 years and has been elevated to join the Senior Management Team.

Melissa DiMuro has been appointed to the position of Chief People, Culture, and Marketing Officer. In addition to leading our People and Culture organization and human capital strategy, Ms. DiMuro will lead our Company branding and marketing strategy. Ms. DiMuro joined the Company in 2021, is a member of the Senior Management Team, and brings over 20+ years of progressive leadership in human resources and organizational strategy.

CEO Charlie Bacon commented, “I take great pride in seeing talented professionals grow and advance their careers here at Limbach. Employee training and growth is at the core of our We Care culture as it allows us to build our business the right way with the right people. I want to congratulate Jay, Nick and Melissa on their promotions, which are all well-deserved.”

About Limbach

Limbach is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is in the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems for a diversified group of commercial, institutional and light industrial markets. With 16 offices throughout the United States and Limbach’s full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other matters, the leadership transitions and related matters contained in this press release. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan;’ “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe;’ “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.

