Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 792 stocks valued at a total of $841.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 38,274 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/03/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $311.23 per share and a market cap of $164.80Bil. The stock has returned -11.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a price-book ratio of 5.50.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 51,347 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 58,540. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 02/03/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.4503 per share and a market cap of $24.93Bil. The stock has returned 1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 96,632 shares of ARCA:SDS for a total holding of 469,626. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.26.

On 02/03/2023, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 -2x Shares traded for a price of $38.92 per share and a market cap of $985.60Mil. The stock has returned -1.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 38,228 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.68000000000001.

On 02/03/2023, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.73 per share and a market cap of $24.68Bil. The stock has returned -10.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 78,347 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 1,098,903. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 02/03/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.225 per share and a market cap of $24.20Bil. The stock has returned 1.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

