Milestone Resources Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $1.64Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought 1,798,058 shares of NYSE:IBN for a total holding of 6,393,692. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.13.

On 02/03/2023, ICICI Bank Ltd traded for a price of $20.94 per share and a market cap of $73.06Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICICI Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-book ratio of 2.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 1,023 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $574.1799999999999.

On 02/03/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $588.6881 per share and a market cap of $230.88Bil. The stock has returned -0.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-book ratio of 5.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 3,055 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.92.

On 02/03/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $112.13 per share and a market cap of $195.51Bil. The stock has returned -12.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 162 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.83.

On 02/03/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $106.07 per share and a market cap of $1,379.22Bil. The stock has returned -25.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 589 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $512.17.

On 02/03/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $432.56 per share and a market cap of $121.52Bil. The stock has returned -18.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-book ratio of 7.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.04 and a price-sales ratio of 9.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

