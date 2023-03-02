Mizuho Markets Cayman LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $833.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,457,065-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 10.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $106.96 per share and a market cap of $283.18Bil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 277.82, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought 945,933 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 1,249,692. The trade had a 9.539999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/03/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $107.8914 per share and a market cap of $1,100.67Bil. The stock has returned -22.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought 310,174 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 388,846. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.88.

On 02/03/2023, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $117.05 per share and a market cap of $27.44Bil. The stock has returned -32.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -780.23 and a price-sales ratio of 13.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought 745,852 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 1,118,760. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.36.

On 02/03/2023, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $33.8 per share and a market cap of $67.41Bil. The stock has returned -2.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought 138,606 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 335,195. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/03/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $156.6005 per share and a market cap of $2,479.96Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-book ratio of 49.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.20 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

