ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $2.09Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.85%), AAPL(5.95%), and GOOGL(3.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 422,600-share investment in NYSE:MET. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.63 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $69.39 per share and a market cap of $54.06Bil. The stock has returned 5.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 46,200 shares in NYSE:NOC, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $521.66 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $443.38 per share and a market cap of $67.86Bil. The stock has returned 20.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 198,500 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 02/03/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $132.53 per share and a market cap of $40.64Bil. The stock has returned 1.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.73.

The guru established a new position worth 72,900 shares in NYSE:MOH, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $339.69 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Molina Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $298.97 per share and a market cap of $17.46Bil. The stock has returned 1.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Molina Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 294,500-share investment in NYSE:CNC. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.68000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Centene Corp traded for a price of $71.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $40.46Bil. The stock has returned -11.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

