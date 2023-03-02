OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 678 stocks valued at a total of $3.18Bil. The top holdings were LLY(7.77%), VOO(4.63%), and AAPL(2.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 2,824,024 shares of NAS:ONB for a total holding of 2,852,474. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.36.

On 02/03/2023, Old National Bancorp traded for a price of $17.89 per share and a market cap of $5.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old National Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 91,886 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 419,941. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/03/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $378.81 per share and a market cap of $283.68Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 429,604 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 643,528. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.87.

On 02/03/2023, Copart Inc traded for a price of $68.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $32.65Bil. The stock has returned 6.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-book ratio of 6.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.42 and a price-sales ratio of 9.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 88,255 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 165,027. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.3.

On 02/03/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $156.86 per share and a market cap of $66.31Bil. The stock has returned -1.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a price-book ratio of 4.27.

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 75,281 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.69.

On 02/03/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $141.82 per share and a market cap of $42.44Bil. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a price-book ratio of 7.05.

