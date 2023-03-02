Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(23.03%), JOE(9.10%), and DKS(8.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:COF by 56,593 shares. The trade had a 4.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.31999999999999.

On 02/03/2023, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $121.56 per share and a market cap of $46.35Bil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 85,349 shares in NYSE:UHAL.B, giving the stock a 3.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.91 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, U-Haul Holding Co traded for a price of $61.41 per share and a market cap of $13.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U-Haul Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 225,884-share investment in NAS:NWL. Previously, the stock had a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.66 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $16.225 per share and a market cap of $6.71Bil. The stock has returned -26.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 103,720-share investment in NYSE:GDOT. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.44 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Green Dot Corp traded for a price of $19.31 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -35.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Green Dot Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UHAL by 32,889 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.53.

On 02/03/2023, U-Haul Holding Co traded for a price of $68.48 per share and a market cap of $13.43Bil. The stock has returned 13.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U-Haul Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

