ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2700 POST OAK BLVD HOUSTON, TX 77056

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $870.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.39%), MSFT(4.16%), and AVGO(4.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 100,470 shares in NYSE:MAIN, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.55 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Main Street Capital Corp traded for a price of $40.1 per share and a market cap of $3.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.38 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SHYG by 77,575 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.53.

On 02/03/2023, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.955 per share and a market cap of $6.36Bil. The stock has returned -0.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.08.

ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 24,169 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/03/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $104.15 per share and a market cap of $1,062.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 17,054 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/03/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.05 per share and a market cap of $2,455.40Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-book ratio of 48.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.18 and a price-sales ratio of 6.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC bought 32,440 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 46,505. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 02/03/2023, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $61.16 per share and a market cap of $39.98Bil. The stock has returned 25.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

