GMT CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

GMT Capital Corp is a hedge fund sponsor based out of Atlanta, Georgia. The company was established in 1993 by Thomas Eugene Claugus, who continues to have an active role in the company today as its president. GMT Capital Corp has expanded from its inception to now have locations in London, New York City, Hong Kong, and Houston with 35 employees of which 21 are investment professionals. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, maintaining research offices in financial centers around the world and utilizing a long short equity investment methodology. GMT Capital Corp has a three year investment horizon and is employee owned with the founder Thomas E. Claugus holding the controlling majority in the firm. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology sector, making up almost another fifth of its allocations, consumer discretionary, transports, materials, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. GMT Capital Corp’s top 10 holdings make up over half of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 28%. The company currently holds nearly $10 billion in total assets under management spread across 7 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although GMT Capital Corp’s total number of held accounts has remained the same in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from under $6 billion back in 2012 to experience approximately $4 billion in total growth. GMT Capital Corp mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up almost two thirds of its client base, and also caters to other clients, taking advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets and performance based fees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $2.17Bil. The top holdings were DAL(8.19%), HBM(7.38%), and CE(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GMT CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,248,800 shares in ARCA:FXI, giving the stock a 4.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.44 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $31.085 per share and a market cap of $6.08Bil. The stock has returned -15.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

During the quarter, GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 1,584,000 shares of NYSE:DAL for a total holding of 5,399,600. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.14.

On 02/03/2023, Delta Air Lines Inc traded for a price of $39.59 per share and a market cap of $25.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

GMT CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:EAT by 1,497,500 shares. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.45.

On 02/03/2023, Brinker International Inc traded for a price of $41.085 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned 9.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brinker International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 2,276,264 shares of NYSE:ERO for a total holding of 6,046,825. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.75.

On 02/03/2023, Ero Copper Corp traded for a price of $15.43 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned 19.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ero Copper Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 409,400 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 1,008,200. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/03/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $104.9 per share and a market cap of $1,350.71Bil. The stock has returned -25.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-book ratio of 5.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.