Birchview Capital, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

688 PINE STREET, SUITE D BURLINGTON, VT 05401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were BMY(36.99%), BDSX(8.19%), and NBIX(7.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Birchview Capital, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Birchview Capital, LP bought 2,669,562 shares of NAS:BDSX for a total holding of 5,039,633. The trade had a 4.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.36.

On 02/03/2023, Biodesix Inc traded for a price of $1.7901 per share and a market cap of $136.93Mil. The stock has returned -44.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biodesix Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The guru sold out of their 38,600-share investment in NYSE:CLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.73999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $74.27 per share and a market cap of $26.96Bil. The stock has returned 64.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Birchview Capital, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BHVN by 7,365 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.8.

On 02/03/2023, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NAS:CCXI. Previously, the stock had a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.92 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, ChemoCentryx Inc traded for a price of $51.99 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChemoCentryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.52 and a price-sales ratio of 98.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Birchview Capital, LP bought 80,000 shares of NAS:ATEC for a total holding of 90,000. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.08.

On 02/03/2023, Alphatec Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.61 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned 39.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphatec Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.