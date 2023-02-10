Henkel Volunteers Support CSR-Projects for Renovation and Building Around the Globe

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Corporate Citizenship is a key element of Henkel´s sustainability strategy. To help people leading a better life, the company has set itself the goal to improve the lives of 30 million people worldwide*. This commitment among others is based on the volunteering engagement of its employees including dedicated housing and renovation projects. UN-Habitat estimates that by 2030 about 3 billion people will need access to adequate housing**. This corresponds to about 40 per cent of the world's population and a demand for 96,000 new affordable and accessible housing units every day.

To further drive social progress and to support families and kids in need by dedicated construction activities Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business for Craftsmen, Construction and Professional has initiated the Corporate Social Responsibility program ‘Welcome Home'. Under this program, each year Henkel employees from all over the world can volunteer for several new building or renovation projects in collaboration with renowned NGOs. In 2022, employees from all over the world volunteered in seven construction or renovation projects to improve the living conditions locally.

Key objective of ‘Welcome Home' is to enhance the livelihood of people by renovating and building homes, schools or playgrounds. The initiative offers volunteers the opportunity to help on a personal level and to engage in team building activities. Henkel supports the ‘Welcome Home' volunteering activities with product donations from its broad portfolio of products for construction and renovation under well-known brands such as Ceresit or Pattex. Since the program start in 2016, ‘employees altogether have spent more than 900 volunteering days and have realized more than 20 projects in 13 different countries.

"We are convinced that volunteering is the lifeblood of social commitment and that the impact of personal engagement can really make a difference", explained Mark Dorn, Corporate Senior Vice President Craftsmen, Construction & Professional at Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "With our ‘Welcome Home' initiative we aim to drive social progress by offering our employees the opportunity to volunteer in tangible construction projects that immediately help families and kids around the globe. Especially after the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the last years we are very proud about the great outcome and achievements in 2022."

Overview of ‘Welcome Home' projects in 2022

South Africa - Nelson Mandela Build
In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity and the Nelson Mandela Foundation a team of Henkel employees built a 2-bedroom home with separate living, kitchen and bathroom areas in the city of Guateng. The activities included mixing cement, laying bricks and assisting expert builders with building the home.

Brazil - Heliopolis
Henkel volunteers supported Habitat for Humanity in the renovation of homes for four families living under hard conditions in Heliopolis, Sao Paolo. Some of the activities included painting, plastering, material preparation, demolition, masonry, and grouting.

United States - Foundation Builder
In partnership with Habitat for Humanity Henkel sponsored a new home as part of a neighborhood revitalization plan to improve life in Cleveland. The Henkel volunteers engaged in different activities such as framing, painting, and finishing works.

United Kingdom - Bolton Adventure Playground
Henkel volunteers helped renovating an adventure playground where children can learn and develop new skills in a nurturing and supportive environment in Kennington, London. The activities included fixing and repairing existing play structures, painting and decorating.

Romania - SOS Housing
Henkel volunteers supported the Habitat for Humanity project SOS Villages in the city of Bucharest that offers a family to children who have run out of parental support or are in the risk of losing it. The employees replaced parts of the roof of two houses as well as helped with the thermal insulating of facades and of the roof.

Mexico - House Build
In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity a volunteer team sponsored one house for a vulnerable family in the city of Donato Guerrera. The activities included the finishing of interior walls and the waterproofing of the roof.

Colombia
In collaboration with the Catalina Munoz Foundation Henkel volunteers helped renovating a school in the city of Sibate´. The team used prefabricated solutions to enlarge the classroom to create additional space for more students.

* compared to base year 2010 - see page 113 Henkel Sustainability Report.
** Housing | UN-Habitat

c4c97b72-057b-40eb-8425-17de25cc4c65.jpg

‘Welcome Home' is a major Corporate Volunteering project within Henkel.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Henkel



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738070/Henkel-Volunteers-Support-CSR-Projects-for-Renovation-and-Building-Around-the-Globe

img.ashx?id=738070

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.