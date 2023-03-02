PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $1.51Bil. The top holdings were EXTR(6.78%), ONTO(5.50%), and FN(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:FORM by 596,600 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.31.

On 02/03/2023, FormFactor Inc traded for a price of $29.84 per share and a market cap of $2.30Bil. The stock has returned -26.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FormFactor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:VECO by 711,366 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.79.

On 02/03/2023, Veeco Instruments Inc traded for a price of $21.24 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -19.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeco Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY bought 341,100 shares of NAS:COHR for a total holding of 1,262,000. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.78.

On 02/03/2023, Coherent Corp traded for a price of $44.47 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned -27.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 114.03, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:COHU by 383,900 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.36.

On 02/03/2023, Cohu Inc traded for a price of $37.46 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned 22.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cohu Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:RBBN by 3,810,045 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.59.

On 02/03/2023, Ribbon Communications Inc traded for a price of $3.85 per share and a market cap of $647.27Mil. The stock has returned -10.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ribbon Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

