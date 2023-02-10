AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital”) (NYSE: AXS), today announced that Albert Benchimol, President and CEO, and Vincent Tizzio, CEO Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance, are scheduled to present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2023 in New York. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

A live, webcast will be available during the presentation, and an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days, which can be accessed by following this link: https%3A%2F%2Fbofa.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Fbankingfin2023%2FidR975fI.cfm.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $4.6 billion at December 31, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005043/en/