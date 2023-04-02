HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE HANCOCK WHITNEY PLAZA GULFPORT, MS 39501

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 619 stocks valued at a total of $2.59Bil. The top holdings were IVV(5.74%), AAPL(4.53%), and MBB(3.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 116,054 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 386,861. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/04/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $414.31 per share and a market cap of $311.93Bil. The stock has returned -6.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 245,016 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 416,165. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 02/04/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $86.31Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 114,360 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.65.

On 02/04/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $211 per share and a market cap of $519.06Bil. The stock has returned -11.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 89.79, a price-book ratio of 24.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 71.55 and a price-sales ratio of 18.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:THC by 253,600 shares. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.22.

On 02/04/2023, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $56.95 per share and a market cap of $6.16Bil. The stock has returned -24.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTS by 82,627 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.98.

On 02/04/2023, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $167.8 per share and a market cap of $78.21Bil. The stock has returned -15.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-book ratio of 16.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.86 and a price-sales ratio of 9.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.